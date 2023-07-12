A single sprinkler saved a Fitchburg apartment complex, officials say

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) – Fitchburg officials are crediting a sprinkler system with preventing a fire from spreading beyond the kitchen of an apartment into other homes in the building.

“Fire sprinkler systems save lives and property!” the city’s Division of Prevention and Inspection Chief Mark Mlekush wrote in a statement about the incident. “Fire sprinkler systems can keep fires from spreading and can also extinguish them.”

In this incident, a single sprinkler did the job and put out the fire before it could spread and before firefighters could reach the scene.

According to Mlekush, the fire department was alerted to the fire around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, and they raced to the apartment complex in the 2000 block of Traceway Drive. The first of the firefighters to reach the scene reported hearing the alarms but not seeing a fire.

A search of the complex found the sprinkler had doused the flames before they spread past the nearby stove and cabinets, the report added, noting that most everything else the person owned was spared from fire damage. Mlekush suspects that, had that sprinkler not triggered, the fire could have spread through the whole building.

He went on to dispel the Hollywood image of all sprinklers in a room or building activating at once, pointing out that the only ones that go off during a fire are the ones exposed to the heat.

