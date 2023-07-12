Tomah woman dies after ATV wreck

TOMAH Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A Tomah woman died a day after her ATV crashed into a tree, the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman was riding the vehicle on Heritage Road, in the Township of Tomah, around 9 p.m. when she went off the road and hit the tree.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died on Tuesday. Her name was not released pending notification of the family.

The Sheriff’s Office added the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources will be conducting the investigation into the crash.

