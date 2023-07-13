Annual sidewalk sale returning to downtown Madison this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An annual tradition is returning to Madison this year. Starting Thursday, State St will be filled with businesses taking their sales to the sidewalk.

The Maxwell Street Days Summer Sidewalk Sale is happening downtown July 13-16. State St will be closed to bikes and buses during this time.

The sidewalk sale has been happening in Madison for 46 years and features bargains, music and food for over 30,000 annual attendees.

“We always enjoy connecting with the community as we showcase our unique offerings at reduced prices for this outdoor annual event, Little Luxuries owner Amy Moore said. “It’s also a great way for us to highlight our historical downtown shopping district.”

Maxwell Street Days is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, then from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Many downtown businesses will participate in the sale. There will also be free entertainment each night, with a movie night at Peace Park on Saturday. Additionally, Sunday is Family Fun Day with activities and entertainment catered to kids.

More information about the event, including specific entertainment and a list of participating businesses can be found at the downtown Madison website.

