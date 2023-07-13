Annual sidewalk sale returning to downtown Madison this weekend

Starting Thursday, State St will be filled with businesses taking their sales to the sidewalk.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An annual tradition is returning to Madison this year. Starting Thursday, State St will be filled with businesses taking their sales to the sidewalk.

The Maxwell Street Days Summer Sidewalk Sale is happening downtown July 13-16. State St will be closed to bikes and buses during this time.

The sidewalk sale has been happening in Madison for 46 years and features bargains, music and food for over 30,000 annual attendees.

“We always enjoy connecting with the community as we showcase our unique offerings at reduced prices for this outdoor annual event, Little Luxuries owner Amy Moore said. “It’s also a great way for us to highlight our historical downtown shopping district.”

Maxwell Street Days is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, then from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Many downtown businesses will participate in the sale. There will also be free entertainment each night, with a movie night at Peace Park on Saturday. Additionally, Sunday is Family Fun Day with activities and entertainment catered to kids.

More information about the event, including specific entertainment and a list of participating businesses can be found at the downtown Madison website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

State Patrol adding more aerial patrols across Wisconsin
A large police presence was spotted on Madison’s east side Thursday afternoon.
Life-threatening injuries in Madison shooting; still searching for suspect
MPD confirms one injury from shooting on Madison’s east side
MPD confirms one injury from shooting on Madison’s east side
DNR: Waushara Co. Fire is 100% contained, releases new numbers on extent of damage