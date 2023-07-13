Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reports uptick in excessive speeding

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of the dangers of speeding after noticing an uptick of drivers speeding excessively.

Deputies reported spotting drivers going as fast as 140 mph. Many traffic stops were made for drivers going over 90 mph, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Sheriff’s Office noted one motorcyclist going 140 mph and a Kia going 125 mph escaped deputies who were attempting to pull them over.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said that excessive speeding is one of the main causes of deadly and serious injury accidents.

“I travel these same roads with my family every day, and as your Sheriff, I want to send a strong message that this blatant disregard for safety and the law won’t be tolerated,” Sheriff Barrett said.

The Sheriff’s Office said they will continue partnering with the Madison Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Safety to enforce traffic safety throughout the summer.

