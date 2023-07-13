Dane County to extend partnership with World Dairy Expo

Joe Parisi announcing contract with World Dairy Expo at a press conference
Joe Parisi announcing contract with World Dairy Expo at a press conference(wmtv)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An event that brings thousands of people and cows to Madison every year will remain in the city according to a new, five-year contract between Dane County and World Dairy Expo, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday.

“World Dairy Expo is a one-of-a-kind event and we are fortunate the absolute best in the dairy business want to keep coming to the place it all began,” Parisi said.

World Dairy Expo is a premier agricultural trade show that brings visitors from all over the world to the Alliant Energy Center every fall. In the past five years, close to 60,000 people have attended on average per year. Last year, 2,600 cows were featured. Additionally, the estimated annual economic impact is over $31 million.

Bill Hageman, the President of the World Dairy Expo Board of Directors, said this event centers Wisconsin in the dairy industry, and helps to connect those in the industry.

“It’s much more than a week-long event,” Hageman said. “It creates commerce and builds relationships that pay dividends year-round and for years to come.”

This year the World Dairy Expo will be from October 1 to 6 at the Alliant Energy Center. The theme is “Dynasty in Dairy.”

“This is an incredibly exciting day for Dane County and the entire Dairy State, and this news means the cows will keep coming right here to the place they’ve called home for over 56 years this fall,” Parisi said.

Parisi said the event benefits the Madison economy and tourism industry every year and he is pleased to extend the partnership.

The Dane County Board will consider the resolution to authorize the county to execute the contract in upcoming weeks.

