Dane County Humane Society admits first baby bobcat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time since its rehabilitation program opened in 2002, the Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center is housing a bobkitten.

DCHS said the bobkitten was found orphaned in Mazomanie, and she is believed to be around nine to 10 weeks old. Rescuers found her thin, dehydrated and full of burrs, and they believe she had been apart from her family for several days.

After a few days of rehabilitation, rescuers are reporting the bobkitten to be in good spirits, noting vocal and swatting behavior that is expected of a wild bobkitten. They even said she’s acting like a “spit-fire!”

The orphaned bobkitten is around nine weeks old. (Dane County Humane Society)

“The goal is to complete her rehabilitation and get her back home as close as possible to her original rescue location,” Wildlife Program Manager at DCHS’s Wildlife Center Jackie Sandberg said.

Earlier in 2023, the Wisconsin DNR began allowing rehabilitation efforts of bobcats following a 2020 ban due to COVID-19.

