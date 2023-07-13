‘How did we get this?’: Bride married at Graceland finds Elvis memorabilia in luggage when she gets home

MARION, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Elvis has left the building. Or, at least some of his stuff left his home at Graceland, Tennessee, for a while before being returned.

Lisa Jennings, from Iowa, got married at Graceland this summer, KCRG reported. When she returned home, she discovered some Elvis memorabilia from the estate ended up in her luggage.

Jennings returned the items to the home of the rock ‘n roll king, but not before leaving her all shook up.

“I’m like, Elvis touched this stuff. This is huge. This should not have left Memphis. Like, how did we get this?” Jennings said.

Jennings’ husband had a clue, however.

“He goes, ‘Oh, so-and-so, the wedding planner. He put it in our car. I thought it was yours,’” Jennings said.

After her discovery, Jennings said she called Graceland. A representative of the estate initially wanted her to mail the items back, but she said she was too nervous to mail them.

“I want to trust that it’s going back to the Graceland where it deserves to be, so she (the representative) agreed to come up to Iowa and pick it up,” Jennings said.

Jennings said she put the question to Graceland employees of how this box of artifacts was even able to get mixed up with her luggage in the first place.

“We don’t know. We don’t know. She said it was a big accident. They had to review videos and footage,” Jennings said. “She did say it takes two keys to get to the vault. And that, in 40 years, this has never happened.”

Jennings was the perfect person to make the discovery because she immediately worked to get the items back home, but also because of how much Elvis means to her.

“I was named after Lisa Marie. So, that’s why we got married there,” she said. “We incorporated some Elvis lines in our vows.”

She also said her mother was pregnant with her when Elvis died and grew up an hour south of Memphis.

“So, after he died, they opened up the gate, and she stole… not stole, but she took a leaf off his yard,” Jennings said.

Jennings said carrying a home a few pieces of Elvis’ life was surreal and exciting, but she also knew, in the end, the crown had to return to the King.

“It was just amazing. It really was. But I’m just thankful it’s on its way back to Memphis, where it belongs,” she said.

