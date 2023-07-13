La Fête de Marquette returns to Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -One of Madison’s largest summer festival returns to McPike Park Thursday. Held annually at McPike Park on Madison’s Isthmus, La Fête de Marquette has become a must see celebration and fundraiser for the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.

The free festival features French-influenced musicians as well as karaoke, story slams, games and prizes, as well as food and drink of all kinds.

Since its inception in 2006, all proceeds from the French-themed festival benefit the Wil-­Mar Neighborhood Center. The event celebrates French heritage and the historic Marquette neighborhood with its name deriving from explorer Jacques Marquette.

The center also helps to produce two other major east side festivals: Willy Street Fair and AtwoodFest.

Gary Kallas, the executive director of the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center who helps host the “Fête,” joins The Morning Show Thursday to kick off the four-day spectacle.

The party will take place all weekend long in McPike Park on Madison’s east side, to check out the music line-up see here.

