MPD confirms one injury from shooting near Milwaukee Street and Milky Way on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirmed one person is injured from a shooting in relation to a large police presence on Madison’s east side Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to Milwaukee Street and Milky Way around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. NBC15 staff reported seeing nearly a dozen MPD squad cars near the Harmony at Grandview Commons Apartments.

The apartment complex is taped off, but the nearby roads are still open. MPD said the Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is obtained.

