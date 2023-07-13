Missing woman in Juneau Co. last seen on the Fourth of July

The Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Leya Stewart who has not been seen since the...
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 43-year-old woman who has not been seen in over a week.

Leya Stewart went missing on the Fourth of July, the Sheriff’s Office said. Her last known location was in the area of 43rd Street, in the Township of Lemonweir. At the time she was wearing a black shirt, dark shoes, and no shoes, the report noted.

Stewart stands 5′05″ tall and weighs 150 lbs. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. The Sheriff’s Office noted she has pierced ears, a tattoo on her right shoulder, another tattoo on her right leg, as well as a back tattoo with flowers and two names.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649.

