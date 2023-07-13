More Showers in the Forecast

Rain Likely Again Tomorrow
Highs will be back in the middle to upper 80s to close out the week.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Highs Near 80 Today
  • Isolated Showers Possible this Afternoon
  • A Warm Weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Weak high pressure will take over for and bring a mix of clouds and sun. There is a slight chance of a shower this afternoon, but very little rain is expected. Temperatures will rebound and reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Rain will become likely again on Friday afternoon as another disturbance pushes through. The rain will head out Friday night. Highs will be back in the middle to upper 80s to close out the week. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Saturday and into Sunday. We have low probabilities of seeing and rainfall during the weekend. Highs will still be in the 80s into the first part of next week.

Quiet weather is expected to continue into next week as well.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Partly sunny with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. High: 80. Wind: W 5.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Low: 64. Wind: E 5.

Friday: Partly sunny with showers likely. High: 86.

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 85.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

