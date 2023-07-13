MPD arrests 18 year old for alleged involvement in fatal June shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) arrested an 18-year-old man Wednesday afternoon for allegedly shooting a 20-year-old who later died in June.

MPD said said the 18-year-old faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting on June 18 on the 600 block of East Dayton Street.

Members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, along with the Violent Crime Unit, found the suspect at an apartment on the 5000 block of American Parkway.

The suspect is being held in the Dane County Jail.

