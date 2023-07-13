One year later: Wisconsin’s first flex lane reducing travel times and crashes

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Peak travel times in parts of Dane County are now at an all-time low, thanks to Wisconsin’s first flex lane installed one year ago Thursday.

Long-time Madison resident Nate Krause had his doubt about the addition.

“I didn’t think it was gonna work when they proposed it,’ he said. “I thought people were just gonna camp in it and it would just turn into another parking lot lane, but it really opened things up.”

Now, Krause says his commute time is cut by 10 to 15 minutes when he uses the flex lane.

According to data released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the lane has reduced peak travel time by up to 45% and crashes by 24% when compared to 2019 numbers.

“We were hoping to see positives which is great, we’ve seen positives all across the board as we go through that, but to this extent compared to 2019 it has been a great use for what we have,” WisDOT Southwest Region Operations Chief John Steiner said. “As we gain more traffic maybe coming to the Beltline that may drop some, but still, we have a long way to go before we get back to where we were prior to having the flex lane and congestion issues.”

While most commuters and staff have positive things to say about the flex lane, one driver mentions there are still some who choose to ignore the signage.

“Other times I’ve noticed even when the flex lane isn’t open, people will still go in the flex lane and pass around people and that really just grinds my gears, I’m like this is not safe,” Shaelyn Clostermery said.

Clostermery said the same drivers are also disregarding the speed limit.

“I know speed limits everywhere say 55, but people are flying past me going 70 and it’s kind of crazy it’s a little scary, so sometimes I’ll avoid the flex lane just for that purpose,” she said.

Steiner says there is a learning curve and adjustments will continue to be made.

“We’re just watching the flex lane and Beltline as we go through it. We do want people to drive the speed limit, drive reasonably and that, be safe, we want everybody to get to work and get home safely.”

