Rider, Metro Transit official reflect on first month of route redesign

Madison Metro Transit's redesign hits one month of being in service.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been one moth since Madison Metro Transit launched a redesign to its bus routes.

It’s the first big change to Madison’s public transportation system in nearly 25 years. One rider is now sharing what she thinks of the new changes.

Carole Briggs said she’s been riding the bus in Madison since 1975.

“I had high hopes for the changes,” Briggs said. “I thought they might help a lot of people. It’s chaotic. What we need is a bus that goes like we used to have.”

Since the redesign took effect June 11, Briggs said it takes too long to get where she needs to go.

“What has happened is that there is no longer a bus route that goes through that hospital loop and gets me to the west side of Madison,” Briggs said.

Briggs works about two miles away from her home. She said the bus now takes nearly an hour to get her to and from work.

With the longer travel time, Briggs said she now drives to work instead.

“It’s the only way I can get to work, and that’s the only way I don’t come home totally stressed out and I really love my job and I’m just determined to keep it,” Briggs said.

Mick Rusch, the Chief Development Officer for Metro Transit, said the growing pains that riders like Briggs have experienced were expected.

“That’s why we have to get this corrected as quickly as we can and get it operating as smoothly as we can,” Rusch said. “We are hearing good things about the system as as well for a lot of passengers.”

Rusch said adjustments to the routes will be made in August and again in December.

“We have to get those things corrected and working better so that we can really go out there and tell people how much easier it is to use the service,” Rusch said.

Whether it’s positive or negative, Rusch said he encourages riders to give Metro Transit their feedback.

You can do so by calling their customer service line at 608-266-4466.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

