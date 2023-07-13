Sauk County Fair returns for 2023, continues through Sunday

The Sauk County Fair is back! NBC15 stopped by the fair Wednesday afternoon to gauge the excitement level for those attending.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Fair is back!

NBC15 stopped by the fair Wednesday afternoon to gauge the excitement level for those attending.

“The Sauk County Fair has been going on for so many years, it’s such a great event. It’s a grand turnout. Today we got some rain, so it’s going to hold it down a little bit,” Executive Director of Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce George Althoff said.

Sauk County Fair Manager Liz Cook said the fair is a great opportunity to learn about agriculture and featured animals, such as llamas.

“I think that our fair is just a really good place to go with your friends, your family or even yourself. If you just want to see what’s happening, there’s something for everyone,” Cook said.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Sauk County Fair’s last day of this year is July 16.

