State Patrol adding more aerial patrols across Wisconsin

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol is adding more enforcement to the skies to help crack down on speeding and reckless driving.

The aerial enforcement takes place year round, but efforts ramp up in the summer months with more traffic on interstates and highways.

“They have a much better point of view than we do,” Wisconsin State Trooper Luca Gavioli said.

When a pilot sees a violation, they communicate with ground-based troopers to initiate a traffic stop.

Pilots with Wisconsin State Patrol fly at 1,500 to 2,000 feet above the ground for about four hours at a time to look for speeding vehicles, reckless driving and tailgating. With the help of technology on the roadways, lines spaced 660 feet apart help them calculate an average speed over a short distance.

“It just helps keep everybody safe,” Wisconsin State Trooper Joe Youngblood said. “It’s one of those things where if one person is doing 100 miles per hour, they’re not just affecting themselves. They’re increasing the risk to everyone else on the road around them. It’s not a personal decision.”

Wisconsin State Patrol says speeding continues to be a growing problem in Wisconsin. The number of 100+ mph citations issued by State Patrol rose during the pandemic. In 2019, 583 citations were given out for speeds over 100 mph. That number rose to 1,403 citations in 2020. State Patrol troopers issued 1,159 100+ mph citations in 2022.

“It’s not worth the ticket and it’s not worth your time so just slow down and make sure you get to where you need to go safely,” Gavioli said.

These aerial missions are announced publicly ahead of time. They can be found on Wisconsin State Patrol’s social media pages.

