Wisconsin DNR increases nonresident hunting and fishing license fees
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Tuesday their plan to increase fees for nonresident hunting and fishing licenses.
The DNR said their fee increase is a result of Governor Tony Evers’ 2024-2025 budget.
New nonresident hunting fees
- Annual small game: $90
- Five-day small game $60
- Deer: $200
- Archery and crossbow: $165
- Turkey: $65
- Furbearing animal: $165
New nonresident fishing fees
- Individual one-day: $15
- Individual annual: $55
- Individual four-day: $29
- Individual 15-day: $33
- Family annual: $70
- Family 15-day: $45
New nonresident combination license fees
- Conservation patron: $620
- Sports license: $295
2023-2024 season licenses are valid through March 31, 2024. The DNR noted there have been no license fee increases since 2005.
