Wisconsin DNR increases nonresident hunting and fishing license fees

(WCAX)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Tuesday their plan to increase fees for nonresident hunting and fishing licenses.

The DNR said their fee increase is a result of Governor Tony Evers’ 2024-2025 budget.

New nonresident hunting fees

  • Annual small game: $90
  • Five-day small game $60
  • Deer: $200
  • Archery and crossbow: $165
  • Turkey: $65
  • Furbearing animal: $165

New nonresident fishing fees

  • Individual one-day: $15
  • Individual annual: $55
  • Individual four-day: $29
  • Individual 15-day: $33
  • Family annual: $70
  • Family 15-day: $45

New nonresident combination license fees

  • Conservation patron: $620
  • Sports license: $295

2023-2024 season licenses are valid through March 31, 2024. The DNR noted there have been no license fee increases since 2005.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

