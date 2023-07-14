DOJ weighs charging driver in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The investigation into the death of a 13-year-old girl who was about to board her school bus in Reedsburg is almost over.

The representative for Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, which has been conducting the inquiry, added prosecutors are now weighing charges against the teenage driver who struck her.

Evelyn Gurney died after a 17-year-old who was in a truck that was behind her bus on Highway 22/33 on the morning of May 12 swerved to avoid hitting it. The teen’s Ford F-150 went through her driveway and hit the Webb Middle School seventh-grader.

Evelyn’s mother Missy Gurney said the family met with state attorneys on Thursday and hope formal charges could be filed soon.

Madison Attorney Anne MacArthur has represented others in similar cases and said the process can take a long time. She explained that investigators have to piece together specific evidence from the scene of the crash to understand if there’s enough to press charges.

“It’s difficult, but it’s a painstaking process to reconstruct what happened,” MacArthur said. “When we’re talking about charging someone with a criminal offense, they are potentially looking at being put in prison. Those are weighty issues, and I would rather see the justice system function slowly and accurately than quickly and inaccurately.”

Typically, the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office would handle the case, however their victim witness unit said state officials took over, potentially due to a conflict of interest.

The NTSB released this image showing what happened in the May 12, 2023, crash. (NTSB)

The NTSB report said provided the age the driver at the time of the crash, but it did not include the teen’s identity. If the 17-year-old is formally charged, MacArthur said it would most likely be as an adult and then the individual’s name would become public.

The Reedsburg community held several events following Evelyn death to memorialize her and raise money for the Gurney family.

Evelyn Gurney honored by track team (Marcus Aarsvold)

