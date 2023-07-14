How 8-percent staff raise will impact future MMSD finances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - School’s out, but big decisions are being made within the Madison Metropolitan School District, that includes approving a historic 8-percent staff raise district wide. MMSD’s Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad says even in the face of financial uncertainty, this raise was necessary.

After months of negotiations with the teacher’s union, pending final MMSD budget approval, staff will see the largest wage increase in years: an 8-percent base wage increase for the next school year which is the maximum allowed by the state. It’s a bold move Kvistad applauds.

“This commitment was a financial commitment but also a real show of support and belief in our teaching staff. We need to retain our teachers. We need to hire the best teachers. So it was a message around, we believe in the staff, in this district, and we want to attract and retain.” said Kvistad.

This raise comes in the midst of record breaking inflation, covid 19 federal funding streams ending and declining enrollment.

“As we adjust to declining enrollment in schools, we have an obligation to adjust in central office as well and make sure we are right sizing there,” said Kvistad.

According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, by next year MMSD’s enrollment is set to drop almost 1-percent. And the following year, they estimate enrollment will drop by more than 2-percent.

“Any decision you make now, you know that you have to do some things later on down the line. I think it’s an acknowledgement that there is a process now that we have to follow, that we owe to our district and the community to make sure that we are being responsible to our children and schools moving forward,” said Kvistad.

Over in the state capitol, there is a sign of financial relief. Both sides of the aisle agreeing to increase revenue by more than $300 per student. But even with the current budget, unless additional cuts or money streams come in, district leaders say they will face a $30-million deficit in the 2025 fiscal year, a challenge Kvistad is now asking the community to weigh in on.

“We can’t do this in isolation. In order for us and the community to make the best decisions, we have to engage in this two way communication so we know the path forward. Over the course of the next couple of months, what the community can expect from us are some real talks about that, some real conversation and simple language about what this means,” said Kvistad.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.