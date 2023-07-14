Madison children’s authors hold event for book launch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison children’s book authors Bliss Worrell and Andy Schoonhoven were joined by a popular children’s book illustrator in Waunakee Thursday to promote their new book, “Obie the Octopus.”

Fittingly, the book signing was held at Octopi Brewing, who teamed up with Neighborhood Ink for the event, to promote children’s literacy.

“Starting off early with a book like this, that’s exciting, that gets kids excited to read something, I think is a great way to start them off on that path toward literacy, and learning, and being able to read, and being able to turn that into something great later on in life and share that with their family and their kids as they grow up,” Schoonhoven said.

Children received a custom activity menu designed by illustrator Karen Heyse.

Adults were able to enjoy craft and non-alcoholic beer.

The authors are launching their book for the first time, and they hope it will be a success so they can release the next two books and complete the series.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.