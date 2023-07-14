Madison homicide suspects bail set at $1 million each

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The man accused of killing of a 20-year-old man in downtown Madison last month along with two other men all appeared in a Dane Co. court Friday to face homicide charges.

Keyonta Blaney, Nathaniel Douglas, and Julius Jones made their initial appearances where they pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide – party to crime. Each defendant also faces a weapons count, court records show.

A Dane Co. court commissioner set bond for Blaney, 20; Douglas, 24; and Jones, 18, at $1,000,000 each and set multiple conditions if they were released from jail, including that they do not have contact with each other or possess weapons or ammunition. They would only be allowed to leave their house if necessary.

Keyonta Blaney (left), Nathaniel Douglas, and Julius Jones
Keyonta Blaney (left), Nathaniel Douglas, and Julius Jones(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

On Wednesday, the Madison Police Dept. announced Jones’ arrest in the killing of Nicholas Taylor-Washington in the early hours of June 18. According to the initial MPD report, officers were called to the 600 block of E. Dayton Street, around 3:40 a.m., on reports of gunfire. The statement indicated they found a dozen shell casings at the scene.

Taylor-Washington was not there when officers arrived, but later showed up at a local hospital where he later died.

