Madison police chief moves to next level for Chicago superintendent job

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes was named to move on as one of three candidates who will be referred to the Chicago mayor to take over the Chicago Police Dept during a public meeting Thursday night.

The other candidates to move on were Chicago Counterterrorism Chief Larry Snelling and Constitutional Policing and Reform Chief Angel Novalez.

Barnes came to the Wisconsin capital just over two years ago, in February 2021, having served as COPA’s Director of Training and Professional Development.

At the time he was revealed to be a semi-finalist, the Mayor’s Office confirmed Barnes had spoken with Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway about the possibility of him returning to Chicago.

In April, Barnes laid out a five-year plan for the police department that focused on community policing, which he described as a cornerstone of MPD’s operating philosophy.

The plan consists of four main pillars, focusing on Madison-centric policing, youth engagement, public communication, and workplace culture. Barnes said this model can serve as a leading example for police departments in Wisconsin and even across the country.

