Madison police chief moves to next level for Chicago superintendent job

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes(NBC15)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes was named to move on as one of three candidates who will be referred to the Chicago mayor to take over the Chicago Police Dept during a public meeting Thursday night.

The other candidates to move on were Chicago Counterterrorism Chief Larry Snelling and Constitutional Policing and Reform Chief Angel Novalez.

Barnes came to the Wisconsin capital just over two years ago, in February 2021, having served as COPA’s Director of Training and Professional Development.

At the time he was revealed to be a semi-finalist, the Mayor’s Office confirmed Barnes had spoken with Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway about the possibility of him returning to Chicago.

In April, Barnes laid out a five-year plan for the police department that focused on community policing, which he described as a cornerstone of MPD’s operating philosophy.

The plan consists of four main pillars, focusing on Madison-centric policing, youth engagement, public communication, and workplace culture. Barnes said this model can serve as a leading example for police departments in Wisconsin and even across the country.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin

Latest News

As the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) searches for a new leader, a new face is...
What MMSD is looking for in a new superintendent
MMSD Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad sits down for a one-on-one interview with NBC15's...
How 8-percent staff raise will impact future MMSD finances
One year later: Wisconsin’s first flex lane reducing travel times and crashes
State Patrol adding more aerial patrols across Wisconsin