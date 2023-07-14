MPD: Thursday shooting victim dies, chief to hold press conference

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The victim in the Thursday shooting in Madison has died, according to a police report released on Friday.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes is set to hold a press conference Friday. The conference is scheduled for noon. NBC15 will livestream the conference once it begins.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Milwaukee Street, police said. The victim was brought to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, the police report said.

During a news conference at the scene on Thursday, MPD Chief Shon Barnes indicated the individual was shot during an interpersonal conflict but did not provide any other information on what investigators believe may have happened.

Witnesses say they saw a potential victim lying on the ground after the shooting. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, Barnes said. He did add they do not believe there is a general threat to the public.

Officers were called to the apartment complex, near Milwaukee Street and Milky Way, around 3:10 p.m. A large number of MPD cruiser soon arrived, and the department’s Violent Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

Officers were seen entering one of the building’s garages with guns drawn. A large white tent was later set up around the garage.

This article will update with a livestream of the press conference and with information from the conference.

