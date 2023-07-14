‘Munch Truck’ delivers free food without stigma

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The River Food Pantry is hitting the road with a new mobile meals truck.

The “Munch Truck” will be open to anyone and everyone, River Food Pantry Executive Director Rhonda Adams says. She hopes the truck will continue to get rid of the stigma of asking for extra help with food.

“It’s really cool,” Adams said. “It’s like a food truck. So there’s the window where folks can come up and get their meal and feel like they’re getting food just like everybody else is, right? But there’s no exchange of money.”

Munch has been around since 2016, but the new vehicle will allow them to expand their routes throughout Madison and Fitchburg.

Organizers say it will also help them serve almost double the number of fresh meals to children during the summer months when school cafeterias are closed.

The full summer schedule for the truck can be found on the River Food Pantry website.

