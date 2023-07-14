‘Munch Truck’ delivers free food without stigma

The “Munch Truck” will be open to anyone and everyone, River Food Pantry Executive Director Rhonda Adams says.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The River Food Pantry is hitting the road with a new mobile meals truck.

The “Munch Truck” will be open to anyone and everyone, River Food Pantry Executive Director Rhonda Adams says. She hopes the truck will continue to get rid of the stigma of asking for extra help with food.

“It’s really cool,” Adams said. “It’s like a food truck. So there’s the window where folks can come up and get their meal and feel like they’re getting food just like everybody else is, right? But there’s no exchange of money.”

Munch has been around since 2016, but the new vehicle will allow them to expand their routes throughout Madison and Fitchburg.

Organizers say it will also help them serve almost double the number of fresh meals to children during the summer months when school cafeterias are closed.

The full summer schedule for the truck can be found on the River Food Pantry website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

Latest News

A large police presence was spotted on Madison’s east side Thursday afternoon.
MPD: Thursday shooting victim dies
Fittingly, the book signing was held at Octopi Brewing, who teamed up with Neighborhood Ink for...
Madison children’s authors hold event for book launch
Name released of Fort Atkinson woman killed in motorcycle crash
Fittingly, the book signing was held at Octopi Brewing, who teamed up with Neighborhood Ink for...
Madison children’s authors hold event for book launch