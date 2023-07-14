Name released of Fort Atkinson woman killed in motorcycle crash

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) – The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Fort Atkinson woman who died in a weekend crash outside of a New Glarus brewery.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kathryn Hilt was following another motorcycle at the time of the crash, which happened around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The lead motorcycle abruptly turned into the brewery, which is in the N8000 block of Wis. Hwy. 69, and Hilt’s motorcycle ran into the side of it, the initial report indicated.

The 60-year-old Hilt was flown to UW Hospital for treatment, while the rider of the lead motorcycle, who was also badly hurt, was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

In an update on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office stated it had learned that Hilt had died.

The initial report also noted that neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time, but they did have eye protection.

