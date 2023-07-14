Northwestern named DC Braun interim head football coach

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Northwestern defensive coordinator David Braun was named interim head football for the 2023 season.

Braun takes over just days after long-time head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired, following allegations of widespread hazing throughout the football program.

“The opportunity to lead this team at this crucial moment in its history is not something I take lightly, and I’m grateful for the trust placed in me by Dr. [Derrick] Gragg and Northwestern leadership,” said Braun, in a statement. “Our focus today and every day moving forward is on supporting these men, many of whom have only been on campus for several weeks, in their preparation for the 2023 football season and the 2023-24 academic year.”

Braun joined the Northwestern staff in January 2023, meaning he never coached a game alongside Fitzgerald. Additionally, the university said Fitzgerald’s existing assistant coaches and support staff will remain with the team for the 2023 season.

Prior to his time in Evanston, Braun was the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State for four years. he won two National Championships with the Bison. He also spent time at Northern Iowa, UC David, Winona State, and Culver-Stockton.

