Over 60 shell casings found at scene of Madison homicide, MPD chief says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Over 60 shell casings were found following Thursday’s homicide on Madison’s far east side, Police Chief Shon Barns revealed. He said the shell casings were from multiple caliber weapons, indicating that multiple guns were used.

The 20-year-old victim was shot around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the apartment complex, Barnes explained. He noted that two groups had been exchanging gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene, in the 5900 block of Milwaukee Street, people were already trying to save the man, Barnes continued. The officers took over applied a tourniquet and the man was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

While no one has been arrested in connection with this homicide, Barnes said he felt good about the investigation so far. During Friday’s news conference, though, he did not release any details about potential suspects.

Barnes noted that officers were at the apartment complex late into Thursday night, and some investigators were back at work again Friday morning even before he arrived.

Speaking in reference to the approximately five dozen shell casings that were found, the chief described it as “truly, truly a blessing that no one else was hurt in this incident.” He pointed out that multiple buildings were struck and multiple vehicles damaged.

Barnes added one detective told him this was the most shell casings that the detective had seen at a crime scene in a very long time.

When asked about previous police reports at the complex, Barnes said they had not seen many problems at the complex. However, he said there was a safety meeting at the complex with the Madison Police Department set for Friday.

