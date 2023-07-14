Stormy At Times Into Weekend

Plenty of Dry Weather Too
Late Night Storms
Late Night Storms
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
  • Locally Strong to Severe Storms
  • Warmer & More Humid
  • Calmer Next Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Active weather continues as we round out the week and head into the weekend. Clusters of storms will be possible and while it’s not looking like a washout, some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Temperatures are also going to heat up heading into the weekend with highs back to the middle and upper 80s. With recent rainfall, humidity will also start to creep back in.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Scattered showers today with warm temperatures. The best chance of storm is early and again late in the day. Highs into the upper 80s with a light southwesterly wind. A few storms heading into tonight with lows into the mid 60s. Rain chances aren’t great this weekend but do remain. There will be plenty of dry hours with highs into the middle 80s. Lesser rain chances by the end of weekend.

Looking Ahead...

An early shower next week, before a calmer pattern starts to move in. Temperatures will drop off a little bit with highs generally into the lower 80s which is just about normal for this time of year. More sunshine is expected as the week progresses as well.

