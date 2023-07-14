What MMSD is looking for in a new superintendent

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Collaborative, open and a good communicator; three qualities Madison Metropolitan Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad says are essential to lead Wisconsin’s second largest school district in the right direction.

Take the title “interim” superintendent with a grain of salt.

“It’s such an important year, it’s not necessarily an interim year,” said Kvistad.

Kvistad says her year as the temporary leader of MMSD is just as, or even more important than others as she lays the groundwork for the permanent position.

“I feel a great obligation to set the stage and create the foundation for stability, for reestablishing ways of working in communication that’s healthy for a new person to come in and lead the district forward,” says Kvistad.

After former MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins announced his retirement after three years on the job, district leaders put $95,000 into a superintendent search through an outside company, Alma Advisory Group. Out of the two timelines presented, MMSD’s Board of Education chose the longer of the two, hoping tp have a candidate selected by March of 2024.

In the meantime Kvistad is getting back to the basics, naming her senior cabinet members, establishing clearer lines of communication within the district and creating more structure. She says this will be key for setting the stage for the new superintendent.

“It’s about support and also about clarity in roles and responsibilities, someone who respects and meets those voice in the places and also understands how to set up systems and ways of working so things can get done,” says Kvistad.

When it comes to a new leader, it’s not just about clarity from within. Whoever holds the title of superintendent has to be ready to listen to every voice in the MMSD community.

“Someone who is a collaborative leader, that is ready and open to hearing the voices of our students staff and families and not just open to hear, but is willing to create the pathways to do it,” said Kvistad.

Right now the board is meeting with the search firm. In the fall, they say they’ll start asking for community input. And then in March of 2024, they hope to name a new leader with that person fully taking over the position in the summer.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.