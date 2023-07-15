Automated 911 call leads Grant Co. police to man trapped under UTV

(MGN)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Lancaster man was arrested after an automated 911 call led Grant Co. police to the scene of a UTV crash Thursday night.

The man’s phone automatically called police after he failed to make a turn and flipped his UTV, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene on Cannon Rd. near Buckwheat Ridge Rd., they found the driver’s arm pinned under the vehicle.

Police freed the 44-year-old man and he refused medical help, including transport.

He was arrested for operating a UTV while intoxicated, police said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona

Latest News

Janesville PD reports multiple OWI, weapons violation arrests in one night
Janesville PD reports multiple OWI, weapons violation arrests in one night
988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline adds Spanish text and chat lines before one year milestone
Arizonans have called into the 988 mental health service, similar to 911, an average of 6,000...
988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline adds Spanish text and chat lines before one year milestone