Automated 911 call leads Grant Co. police to man trapped under UTV

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Lancaster man was arrested after an automated 911 call led Grant Co. police to the scene of a UTV crash Thursday night.

The man’s phone automatically called police after he failed to make a turn and flipped his UTV, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene on Cannon Rd. near Buckwheat Ridge Rd., they found the driver’s arm pinned under the vehicle.

Police freed the 44-year-old man and he refused medical help, including transport.

He was arrested for operating a UTV while intoxicated, police said.

