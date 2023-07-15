Boys & Girls Club of Dane County prepares for grand opening of new workforce center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County prepared for a grand opening Saturday evening with a fundraiser.

The organization is opening the Mackenzie Workforce Center in Fitchburg, which aims to address labor shortages by training kids ranging from preschool to college to be plumbers, ac workers, electrical workers, carpenters, and more.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, and BGCDC Chief Development Officer Laura Ford-Harris says tours of the facility have left people in awe.

“It’s inspiring them to also want to engage, to support, to give,” Ford-Harris said. “We can only do these programs when the community is behind us, when they support us.”

The opening was celebrated with a Move N Groove fundraiser, which raised $700,000. Ford-Harris says this will go to the $4 million needed to reach their $35 million fundraising goal.

The fundraiser involved a 5k run, a 2-mile run/walk, a visit from the University of Wisconsin basketball team, and three bike rides.

The grand opening is also being celebrated with a White Party at the center Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear all white.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.