Boys & Girls Club of Dane County prepares for grand opening of new workforce center

Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (Source: WMTV)
Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (Source: WMTV)(NBC15)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County prepared for a grand opening Saturday evening with a fundraiser.

The organization is opening the Mackenzie Workforce Center in Fitchburg, which aims to address labor shortages by training kids ranging from preschool to college to be plumbers, ac workers, electrical workers, carpenters, and more.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, and BGCDC Chief Development Officer Laura Ford-Harris says tours of the facility have left people in awe.

“It’s inspiring them to also want to engage, to support, to give,” Ford-Harris said. “We can only do these programs when the community is behind us, when they support us.”

The opening was celebrated with a Move N Groove fundraiser, which raised $700,000. Ford-Harris says this will go to the $4 million needed to reach their $35 million fundraising goal.

The fundraiser involved a 5k run, a 2-mile run/walk, a visit from the University of Wisconsin basketball team, and three bike rides.

The grand opening is also being celebrated with a White Party at the center Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear all white.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona

Latest News

We're seeing out visibility thicken and smelling the smoke in the air from the Canadian Wildfires
Calmer Skies, But Worsening Air Quality
MOPD: High speed chase leads to three teens arrested
The wildfire smoke over southern Wisconsin should lighten up Sunday morning before a second...
What to expect this weekend: wildfire smoke and air quality
Madison man arrested on OWI with unrestrained baby in car