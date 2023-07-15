Calmer Skies, But Worsening Air Quality

Worsening air quality into Sunday

Smoke moves out early Monday

Workweek starts fresh

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We started the weekend hazy, with unhealthy air moving in. This will be with us for most of the weekend with short periods of cleaner air on Sunday. For the rest of the day today, there is only a slight chance of some passing showers later this afternoon with highs struggling to get out of the lower 80s, but haze and smoke really helped to cap our daytime heating we thought would reach into the the upper 80s.

What’s Coming Up...

Sunday again starts off hazy and smokey with a brief break in the afternoon, then unfortunately more smoking moving in beginning in the afternoon. Even while the weather is looking drier and milder, it will not be the best day to stay outside for long periods of time for people suffering from respiratory illnesses. Highs on Sunday will settle just below average, near 81F for Madison.

Looking Ahead...

Sunday evening into Monday morning with are looking a small chance of showers and a possible thunderstorms moving through. After any rain chances moves through, then we’ll be entering the new workweek with fresher, milder and cleaner air. Monday is looking to be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near the mid to upper 70s.

