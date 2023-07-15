Janesville PD reports multiple OWI, weapons violation arrests in one night

Janesville police say they arrested three men early Saturday morning after two traffic stops resulted in the discovery of impaired drivers and weapon violations
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police say they arrested three men early Saturday morning after two traffic stops resulted in the discovery of impaired drivers and concealed weapon violations.

The first stop was just before 2 a.m., officials said. The driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to smoking marijuana before driving.

A search of the vehicle found a gun and three loaded magazines, along with drug paraphernalia, JPD reported.

An hour later, just before 3 a.m., police stopped another vehicle. The driver also showed signs of impairment.

Police said the driver admitted to drinking before driving, and he and his passenger admitted to smoking.

Two guns, two loaded magazines, and THC gummies were all found in the car, according to JPD.

All three men were in their early to mid-twenties, and they were all arrested.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona

Latest News

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline adds Spanish text and chat lines before one year milestone
Arizonans have called into the 988 mental health service, similar to 911, an average of 6,000...
988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline adds Spanish text and chat lines before one year milestone
Madison looks to move forward with $300 million Triangle redevelopment plan
Madison is looking to move forward with its $300 million plan to create more housing on "the...
Madison looks to move forward with $300 million Triangle redevelopment plan