Janesville PD reports multiple OWI, weapons violation arrests in one night

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police say they arrested three men early Saturday morning after two traffic stops resulted in the discovery of impaired drivers and concealed weapon violations.

The first stop was just before 2 a.m., officials said. The driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to smoking marijuana before driving.

A search of the vehicle found a gun and three loaded magazines, along with drug paraphernalia, JPD reported.

An hour later, just before 3 a.m., police stopped another vehicle. The driver also showed signs of impairment.

Police said the driver admitted to drinking before driving, and he and his passenger admitted to smoking.

Two guns, two loaded magazines, and THC gummies were all found in the car, according to JPD.

All three men were in their early to mid-twenties, and they were all arrested.

