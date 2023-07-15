Madison looks to move forward with $300 million Triangle redevelopment plan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is getting ready to move ahead with its $300 million plan to redevelop housing in “the Triangle” downtown.

The city’s Community Development Authority is considering a plan that would turn over 300 housing units into approximately 1,200.

“The Triangle,” is surrounded by South Park Street, Regent Street, and West Washington Avenue.

“There’s a whole team of architects, engineers who spent the last year really looking at the site from a variety of angles,” Madison’s Planning, Community and Economic Director Matt Wachter said.

The plan includes four new sites. Wachter said the plan is based off feedback through deep engagement with current residents.

“We had Equity by Design as a consultant who worked with us... to hear from the residents on the site about what do they like about the site, what do they not like about the site, what’s working, what’s not working, what are their hopes, their dreams,” Wachter said.

District 13 Alder Tag Evers said people living in “the Triangle” were reluctant about the plan at first.

“The thing about change is that change is fearful,” Evers said. “People feel like they don’t necessarily trust the fancy words of politicians and government officials and city staff, so the proof is in the doing.”

The plan is split into five different phases.

Phase one is estimated to be completed by as early as 2026 and the final phase by 2034.

Evers said executing the plan in phases allows current residents to stay while the construction is being done.

“It’s very important to me that we make sure that these residents have a quality living situation, new homes and are not displaces in the process,” Evers said. “We’ve been able to reassure them that they are going to get a quality home out of the deal and that their rents will not increase.”

The CDA board will hold a meeting Aug. 10 which will determine if the plan will move forward.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.