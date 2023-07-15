Madison man arrested on OWI with unrestrained baby in car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested for an OWI while his baby was unrestrained in the car with him.

Waukesha Wisconsin State Patrol officers attempted to pull the 30-year-old over after noticing his car going 99-mph in a 70-mph zone on I-94.

But when police tried to stop him, he slowed down, but kept going for seven more miles, WSP said.

Eventually, the driver pulled over, and troopers noticed an open bottle of alcohol, as well as an unbuckled child.

The man was arrested for a first-offense OWI with a passenger under 16, and the baby was returned to her mother, police said.

Officers gave citations of operating without a license, speeding 29MPH over the limit, failure to fasten seatbelt, child safety restraint violation, and possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

Child neglect charges are also being considered, WSP explained.

