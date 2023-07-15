MOPD: High speed chase leads to three teens arrested

(KGWN)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old was among three arrested after a high speed chase of a stolen vehicle Wednesday.

Monona police say an officer saw an SUV driving recklessly around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle was driving well over the speed limit and ran a red light.

When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, it sped away, weaving through stopped traffic and another red light, the Monona Police Department said in a facebook post.

During the chase, police were able to confirm that the SUV had been stolen in Madison.

Madison Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office joined in the chase, which had moved to the Beltline Hwy., MOPD explained.

The SUV used the closed flex lane to speed up over 100 mph before exiting at Whitney Way. Police watched the vehicle through traffic cameras, and saw the driver run from the car nearby, MOPD continued.

Through resident reports, two suspects were captured running from the scene. A K9 was employed to catch the third suspect, who had been hiding in some bushes nearby.

The suspects were 18, 17, and 15, with the driver being the oldest of the three. They were arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner Consent, Felony Eluding, Speeding 45+ Over, Resisting Police, and more, according to MOPD.

Police say some of the suspects were wanted for other felonies in Dane County. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested for parole violation, and the 18-year-old was arrested for felony eluding, MOPD’s post shows.

