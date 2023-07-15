NBC15 goes on the road to “not so hidden gem” Paoli

PAOLI, Wis. (WMTV) - This week, NBC15′s Jocko and Elizabeth visited Paoli, Wisconsin, just 25 minutes outside of Madison and spoke with several local business owners about the city that has grown since the pandemic.

Julie Walser is the owner of the Paoli Road Mercantile and says all the employees are local or someone she knows. Walser makes jewelry and plans to offer classes and workshops in the future.

The Mercantile in Paoli (WMTV)

Walser says she really enjoys Paoli and that there is a lot to do. Visitors can paddle down Sugar River, Schoolhouse Cafe, shopping, clothing at Purple Goose.

“It’s great having a business because you meet a lot of people, everywhere from Chicago to different people bring their families here when they’re visiting. It’s really fabulous.”

Paoli is a small unincorporated town that has seen more traffic since the pandemic. Business owners speculate that this is due to a rush to get out of big cities during Covid.

“It’s just really a fun, relaxing place to come to,” Walser said. “And it’s got unique shops and art in town so it’s just a really unique experience.”

Lori McGowan, owner of the Mill Paoli said Paoli is a beautiful place, and the Mill is a particularly fun stop.

The Mill Paoli (WMTV)

The Mill has music acts regularly and food options located inside it. It closes early at 8 p.m. because it has a family friendly focus.

“Its very inclusive: it’s kind of an extension of your backyard—that’s what it’s meant to be,” McGowan said.

Another business, Lily Mercantile owned by Teresa McMahan, opened 6 months before the pandemic. This didn’t stop the business however as it experienced a resurgence during Covid.

McMahan said the mix of a country feel town, with still plenty of restaurants and tourist stops, makes it an attractive place for visitors.

Seven Acre Dairy Restaurant received rave reviews from NBC15′s Elizabeth and Jocko for its delicious ice cream. The restaurant also has a butter plant, dairy cafe, bar and an inn.

Seven Acre Dairy Restaurant in Paoli (WMTV)

Seven Acre used to be a cheese factory, but was transformed into a dairy restaurant and just underwent a $10 million upgrade.

“This is what we wanted to do to be able to preserve and restore this building in a way that ensured it could be around for another 50 years, and so that’s what was the focus of the investment,” Proprietor Nick Mink said.

