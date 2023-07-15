State releases guide to Wisconsin’s “rustic roads”

(PRNewswire)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For anyone wanting to explore the “hidden gems” of Wisconsin, the 2023 Rustic Roads Guide was released today according to an announcement from Governor Tony Evers.

“These roadways offer visitors and locals alike the opportunity to explore all our state has to offer, from the natural beauty along the roads to the communities they pass through,” Evers said.

The guide, which has print and online editions, gives details for 124 backroad trips, and offers the state’s latest Rustic Road: Rustic Road-124. This road is located in Dane County on Town Hall Rd from WIS 92 to County S.

The guide also details Wisconsin’s Scenic Byways which surround several bodies of water. Wisconsin Dept of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers said these routes will provide excellent road trips.

“This guide is sure to help inspire people to explore the friendly communities and natural beauty Wisconsin is known for throughout the state,” Sayers said.

You can find a copy of the latest Wisconsin Rustic Roads edition here. All Rustic Roads have a maximum speed limit of 45 miles per hour and range from two to 37 miles long.

The program began in 1975 and highlights close to 750 miles of country roads throughout Wisconsin. Signs mark where Rustic Roads are designated.

