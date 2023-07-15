Wildfire smoke is back for the weekend

Air Quality Alert: through Noon on Sunday

Sct. Storms Possible Sunday

Cooler & less hazy by Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wildfire smoke is moving back into the upper Midwest, ushered in from western Canada by our upper-level winds. You’ll notice smoke continue to thicken through the day on Saturday, and air quality will decline.

An Air Quality Alert is in place for the entire state through noon on Sunday. This is especially for those with preexisting conditions that are sensitive to air quality changes. I don’t expect the air quality to become unhealthy for everyone, but it’s not a bad idea to keep the AC running and keep the windows closed. Smoke will dissipate through the later half of Sunday and skies should remain smoke-free into the start of the workweek.

What’s Coming Up...

Despite the smoke, the skies will be mostly clear today. Humidity levels will still be on the muggier side, similar to yesterday. High temperatures will reach the mid to lower 80s by the afternoon. A slow-moving cold front will begin to move in later tonight, which could spark up a stray shower or storm.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with low temperatures in the lower 60s.

More hazy sunshine on Sunday, though winds will be a bit stronger out of the west as that cold front continues to slide through. Behind the front, a few storms and showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will get in on the rain, but some lucky locations will get a small, extra helping.

Looking Ahead...

Smoke and skies will clear for Monday, with cooler temperatures in the upper 70s. We look to remain mostly sunny through the week with temperatures gradually returning to the mid-80s by Thursday.

In terms of rain chances, it doesn’t look like we’ll see any huge systems this week. Chances remain for scattered storms Tuesday night into Wednesday, and a few showers on Thursday.

