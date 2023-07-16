Actress and singer Jane Birkin dies in Paris at age 76

FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte'...
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76.(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Actress and singer Jane Birkin has died at age 76, according to France’s Culture Ministry and French media.

The British-born star was famously known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Their songs notably included the steamy “Je t’aime moi non plus.”

The French Culture Ministry tweeted that Birkin died Sunday. It hailed her as a “timeless Francophone icon.”

French news outlets Liberation and BFM TV reported that Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris French newspaper Le Figaro reported that Birkin had suffered from health issues in the past few years that kept her from performing and her public appearances became sparse.

BFM TV said Birkin suffered a mild stroke in 2021, forcing her to cancel shows that year. She canceled her shows again in March due to a broken shoulder blade.

A return to performing in May was put off, the French broadcaster said, quoting the singer as saying she needed a bit more time and promising her fans she would see them again come the fall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica

Latest News

FILE - The 79-year-old male pilot suffered the emergency during the plane's final approach,...
Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha’s Vineyard
Madison man arrested on OWI with unrestrained baby in car
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to Denmark's Holger Rune in a men's singles match on day ten of...
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz start to play in the Wimbledon final
The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County officially opened the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center...
Boys & Girls Club of Dane County opens new workforce center