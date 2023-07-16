Alumni flatten current Badgers in Battle4Wisconsin

Current and former Badgers met for the second-ever Battle4Wisconsin charity softball game
The Alumni Legends won the second Battle4Wisconsin charity softball game, 16-5.
The Alumni Legends won the second Battle4Wisconsin charity softball game, 16-5.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Badger fullback Alec Ingold hosted the Battle4Wisconsin charity softball game at Warner Park in Madison, where current Badgers squared off with football alumni.

The game benefits Ingold’s charity, the Ingold Family Foundation, which “supports the community through supplemental personal development and financial well-being education.”

“Being able to do all that stuff means the world,” said Ingold. “It gives you purpose. And then, to have community events where you’re doing all this stuff with the foundation, it really kind of helps you in season why you’re doing it. And that ‘why,’ that purpose is-- I know a lot of guys who are playing at Camp Randall on Saturday-- they have those purpose. And a lot of us in the NFL as well.”

Jackson Acker, Skyler Bell, Myles Burkett, Rodas Johnson, Chez Mellusi, Maema Njongmeta, Alexander Smith, Jackson Trudgeon, Jordan Turner, C.J. Williams, and Hunter Wohler were the “Current Starts.” Badger softball star Maddie Schwartz pitched for the Current Stars.

Ingold, Zach Baun, Chris Borland, Brian Calhoun, Alex Erickson, Brady Ewing, Garrett Groshek, Taylor Mehlhaff, John Stocco, and Derek Watt played for the “Alumni Legends.”

“Just being able to come out here and be with guys obviously on my team, after a hard work week, but to be with the fans and the people I care about-- and Badger football is important,” said Williams.

The Alumni Legends won 16-5.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Owen Miller celebrates with teammates after his solo home run during the...
Brewers shut out Reds for 3rd straight game, take sole NL Central lead with 3-0 win
Northwestern names defensive coordinator David Braun interim head football coach.
Northwestern named DC Braun interim head football coach
A Milwaukee Brewers' hat is seen on the dugout steps during a baseball game against the...
Brewers draft 15 pitchers in MLB Draft
For the first time ever, Wheaties features brothers, J.J. and T.J. Watt, on the iconic orange...
J.J. & T.J. Watt make Wheaties history