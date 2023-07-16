Boys & Girls Club of Dane County opens new workforce center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County officially opened up a new building in Fitchburg. Its purpose is to help train and connect youth in the area with skilled trades.

The McKenzie Regional Workforce Center will prepare kids in Dane Co. for a career in the skilled trades industry.

It includes careers such as being an electrician, welder or construction worker.

“It’s finally come to fruition,” BGCDC Vice President of Workforce Development Alan Branch said. “We’re creating a skilled trades program that’s specifically focusing on youth... the kids are really excited about the future of our program.”

The project has been in the works for nearly eight years. The center will serve youth as young as those in fifth grade.

It will offer several programs and workshops focusing on skilled trades and entrepreneurship training.

“There is a lot of kids that we’ve experienced so far that love working with their hands,” Branch said. “They’re just excited about what they accomplished that day, whether we build a little free library or birdhouse or a toolbox.”

Branch said the goal of the workforce center is to help alleviate the labor shortage in skilled trades.

“It is a critical problem, it’s a critical issue, but we want to be a part of that solution,” Branch said. “We’re going to introduce this opportunity to kids at a young age.”

Branch said nearly 1,000 kids are already participating, and they will transition to the new building next week.

“I’m looking forward to being a role model in this space and inspiring youth to become engaged in the trades in our region so they can achieve successful careers,” Branch said.

