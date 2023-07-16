Dane County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of uptick in car break-ins

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is alerting people of an increase in car break-ins, particularly at parks.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Three people at dog parks in Verona recently reported their vehicles were broken into. A woman in Token Creek had also reported someone smashed her car window to grab her purse.

The Sheriff’s Office advises everyone to always take your valuable with you while you’re at the park. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says there’s typically an uptick in break-ins during the summer.

“Those who are committing these crimes are looking for easy crimes to commit. Vehicles that are unlocked, windows that are down or even valuables in plain sight that can be easily accessed through breaking a window or making entry into the vehicle,” Sheriff Barrett said.

Officials encourage anyone who sees someone committing a break-in to call 911 immediately and avoid confronting the person directly.

