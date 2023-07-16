Georgia suspect in 4 killings shot and killed, 2 officers hurt in encounter, official says

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) - Officers shot and killed a man wanted in the weekend killings of four people near Atlanta, and a sheriff’s deputy and a police officer were hurt during the attempt to take the suspect into custody, an official said.

Henry County Sheriff’s spokesperson Syntonnia Moore said suspect Andre Longmore was fatally shot during a widespread search for the 40-year-old man. The intense manhunt began after the shootings Saturday morning in a subdivision of Hampton, a community south of Georgia’s main city.

Moore said law enforcement forces killed Longmore in a nearby area of Clayton County, adding a Henry County sheriff’s deputy and a Clayton County police officer were injured in the attempt to arrest Longmore.

Moore said she had no update on the condition of either officer. Authorities planned a Sunday afternooon briefing to provide more details.

The development came shortly after a deputy U.S. Marshal, Van Grady, disclosed the search for Longmore had come to an end. “All I can tell you at this time is that the threat posed by Mr. Longmore to the public has been eliminated,” he said shortly before word of the suspect’s death was made public.

