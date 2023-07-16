More dense smoke today

Unhealthy air at times today

Few storms later this evening

Cooler to start the workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Skies will remain smoky for the second half of the weekend, with air quality levels worse than yesterday. The air will be unhealthy for everyone at times, so it may be a good idea to skip that outdoor walk or jog today. While you don’t need to completely avoid being outside today, it would be good to limit the amount you’re exerting yourself in the unhealthy air.

Smoke will being to push farther southeast, and skies will be clearing through tomorrow morning.

What’s Coming Up...

More hazy sunshine today with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Humidity levels will stay lower than what they were on Saturday. Winds will be a bit breezier out of the west up to 15 mph.

A few scattered to isolated storms will move in later this evening. Not everyone will get in on the rain, but some could see an extra quarter inch of rain.

Rain, clouds, and smoke will clear Monday morning and blue skies will return. Temperatures will be cooler to start off the workweek, with highs staying in the mid and upper 70s.

Looking Ahead...

A mainly quiet week continues through the 7-day. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the mid-80s by midweek. We’ll watch for some small rain chances on both Wednesday and Thursday.

