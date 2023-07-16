More dense smoke today

Air quality improves on Monday
Dense wildfire smoke continues to filter through the Great Lakes today.
Dense wildfire smoke continues to filter through the Great Lakes today.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Unhealthy air at times today
  • Few storms later this evening
  • Cooler to start the workweek
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Skies will remain smoky for the second half of the weekend, with air quality levels worse than yesterday. The air will be unhealthy for everyone at times, so it may be a good idea to skip that outdoor walk or jog today. While you don’t need to completely avoid being outside today, it would be good to limit the amount you’re exerting yourself in the unhealthy air.

Smoke will being to push farther southeast, and skies will be clearing through tomorrow morning.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

More hazy sunshine today with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Humidity levels will stay lower than what they were on Saturday. Winds will be a bit breezier out of the west up to 15 mph.

A few scattered to isolated storms will move in later this evening. Not everyone will get in on the rain, but some could see an extra quarter inch of rain.

Rain, clouds, and smoke will clear Monday morning and blue skies will return. Temperatures will be cooler to start off the workweek, with highs staying in the mid and upper 70s.

Looking Ahead...

A mainly quiet week continues through the 7-day. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the mid-80s by midweek. We’ll watch for some small rain chances on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught going 91 mph while hauling a skid steer
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Mega Millions 2-21-2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department recovered a body from Lake Monona on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday, July 7, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy...
Wisconsin man sentenced for hiding ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ General Lee replica

Latest News

We're seeing out visibility thicken and smelling the smoke in the air from the Canadian Wildfires
Calmer Skies, But Worsening Air Quality
Wildfire smoke is back for the weekend
Air Quality Alert in place through Sunday at noon.
Wildfire smoke is back for the weekend
Wildfire smoke returns
Storms Move Out, Hazardous Air Moves In