MPD looking to identify potential witnesses of Lush Lounge homicide

MPD needs the public's help identifying potential witnesses of May's Lush Lounge homicide.
MPD needs the public's help identifying potential witnesses of May's Lush Lounge homicide.(Madison Police Department)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) needs the public’s help identifying several people who may have witnessed the homicide outside of Lush Lounge this past May.

The shooting occurred at the 3700 block of E. Washington Ave. at around 1:30 a.m. on May 21, MPD said.

Anyone who recognizes the potential witnesses in the photos below is encouraged to contact Lt. Jason Ostrenga at jostrenga@cityofmadison.com, through Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.

MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide.
MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide.(Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Department)
MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide.
MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide.(Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Department)
MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide.
MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide.(Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Department)
MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide.
MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide.(Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Department)
MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide.
MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide.(Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Department)
MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide.
MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide.(Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Department)

MPD noted that anyone who provided information leading to an arrest may receive an award.

