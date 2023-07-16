MPD looking to identify potential witnesses of Lush Lounge homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) needs the public’s help identifying several people who may have witnessed the homicide outside of Lush Lounge this past May.

The shooting occurred at the 3700 block of E. Washington Ave. at around 1:30 a.m. on May 21, MPD said.

Anyone who recognizes the potential witnesses in the photos below is encouraged to contact Lt. Jason Ostrenga at jostrenga@cityofmadison.com, through Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.

MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide. (Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Department)

MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide. (Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Department)

MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide. (Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Department)

MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide. (Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Department)

MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide. (Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Department)

MPD needs the public's help identifying the potential witnesses in May's Lush Lounge homicide. (Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Department)

MPD noted that anyone who provided information leading to an arrest may receive an award.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.