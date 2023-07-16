Nurse-turned-CEO spearheads new Lafayette Co. hospital

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rural Wisconsinites in Lafayette County will soon have access to expanded health services thanks to the commitment of a long-time employee and her dream.

Before becoming CEO, Kelly Kuepers was once a nurse at the Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County. The same building has been serving the community since 1952.

“We have actually been fighting healthcare to this community in Lafayette County and the surrounding areas for over 70 years, and that building was the original building,” Kuepers said. “It served us well, but it was time to actually expand our space, as well as making it efficient space. Because it was originally built for in-patient hospitalizations and most everything is outpatient.”

After 70 long years, the only hospital serving Lafayette County is being rebuilt.

“This new building is about twice as large, but the space is more efficient, so it’s just under 82,000 square feet. But all of the departments are strategically located to the departments that they need to be, so, we’re so excited about that,” Kuepers said.

Orthopedic Surgeon Doctor Daniel Stormont has served as the director of surgery for the last few years. He says the new facilities will allow him to provide even more services to one of the most vulnerable populations.

“We see so many elderly people that they don’t want to travel to the big city,” Dr. Stormont said. “The things that we do we do well, we will do for them, but also with a caution and that is if we feel we can’t do it, if there’s a high-risk factor, make sure they get to the right facility to get it done safely and competently.”

Now, Dr. Stormont says he will be able to perform procedures that have been beyond the capacity of the current hospital. He says more workers are also coming on board.

“We have another UW trained orthopedic surgeon joining me. We have a urologist, who’s my son actually, we have mental health services, we have a great primary care department, we have neurology. We’re just expanding rapidly to meet the needs of the community.”

The new hospital is expected to be completed in 2024, with employees transitioning in early 2025, Kuepers said. The current facility will be in operation during construction.

