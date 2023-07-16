Spring Feel Heading Our Way

Possible showers later tonight

Air quality improves

Warming trend through midweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We started this morning much like we ended Saturday with lots of smoke. Overnight while many of us were sleeping, our level got even worse for a short period of time. Then this morning, air quality quickly improved by to some of the better levels of the “Good” category. This, unfortunately, is just temporary as one last shot of smoke is on its way.

What’s Coming Up...

A cold front is making its way toward us and is part of the mechanics that will help steer the smoke toward us this afternoon and evening. The front is also what will clear us out tomorrow. Once the front pushes this evening, clearer, drier, and milder air moves in for the beginning of the week.

Looking Ahead...

We’re looking at a sunny day on Monday with highs into the upper 70s, and then that sunny spell continues into Tuesday with temperatures warming to 80. Rain chances are back midweek where we’ll see our next chance of showers and thunderstorms.

