Two brought to hospital after Monroe Co. motorcycle crash

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were sent to the hospital after their motorcycle crashed while they didn’t have helmets on, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver and passenger received severe injuries to their heads, and the passenger had additional injuries to her back, the sheriff’s office explained.

Their motorcycle flipped after it lost traction on gravel going around a curve and went into a ditch.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday, on State Hwy 33 near Ocelot Rd. in Portland Township, Monroe Co. said.

The passenger was flown to a hospital in La Crosse, while the driver was taken to a La Crosse hospital in an ambulance.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the sheriff’s office continued.

State Hwy 33 was closed in both directions for about 20 minutes following the crash.

