Wisconsin families battling cancer gather after three-year hiatus

MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of kids fighting cancer and their loved ones took a break from treatment Sunday and spent the day together at an amusement park.

Families with the Badger Childhood Cancer Network (BCCN) gathered at Little Amerricka in Marshall for their Summer Picnic, the first time the group has spent time together since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jase Wolfe was only two years old when he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

“His cancer was chemo-resistant, the radiation didn’t touch it either. He actually had a stem cell transplant which was given to him by his mother,” Jase’s grandmother Robin Wolfe said. “It feels great to have him still here. I mean, he had a 20% chance to live when he was diagnosed.”

Wolfe’s family was connected to BCCN. The non-profit relieves some financial burden that comes with having a child with cancer.

“That is because when a child is on treatment for cancer, the treatment protocols are aggressive and lengthy,” Executive Director Susannah Peterson said. “A child is sick for weeks to months at a time. Often then, families are traveling long distances to get to Madison for treatment from all over Wisconsin.”

Peterson says the organization also brings families with similar experience’s together.

“A lot of our families, due to the childhood cancer diagnosis, experience a lot of social isolation. Things like this are super important for families to come out, for kids to feel normal, play with one another, meet one another if they have not met at other events,” Peterson said.

The non-profit serves kids and their families across over 30 counties around the state. Anyone whose child has been diagnosed with cancer or a life-threatening blood disorder can join.

“I feel actually very grateful for all that they do for every kid; they let them have fun, they enjoy this time, they get to eat, have a nice meal, they get to go out and play on the amusement rides, and just to be a kid again,” Wolfe said.

